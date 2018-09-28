JEE Main 2019: Registration process ends September 30, know how to apply

JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the JEE Main 2019 examination will be closed on September 30 at jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the JEE Main 2019 examination will be closed on September 30 at jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the JEE Main 2019 examination will be closed on September 30. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The first phase examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019, and the admit card is available to download from December 17, 2018. The second phase of registration will commence from February 8 and will continue till March 7, 2019. The part-II examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 6, and the admit card is available to download from March 18, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: Multiple exam dates

In another significant change, these exams will be held over many days and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019.

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

JEE Main 2019: Preparation strategy

Starting early gives more time to plan

Want to start preparing early, some subjects you will find easy, and some tough. For example, if you find Physics the toughest, you can make a study plan accordingly and spend more time studying the subject. Don’t keep anything to prepare in the last minute, because you are in a rush to complete the syllabus without any direction. Due to this, you will not overcome your weaknesses and will lose marks in the exam.

