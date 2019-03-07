JEE Main 2019 registration ends today: How to apply

JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 examination will be closed today. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website — jeemain.nic.in. The first phase examination will be conducted from April 7 to April 20, 2019, and the admit card will be available to download from March 18, 2019.

Advertising

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

In a note, NTA has said that only one application is allowed to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application, that is, multiple application forms submission will be rejected.

JEE Main 2019 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application process link’

Those who did not apply for the January exam should click at ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘fresh candidates register’ else continue on ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘registered candidates log-in’

Step 3: Submit all the necessary details as required

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once the application process completed, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main II: Commences from April 7

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 7 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019

Read | JEE Main 2019: Important instructions by NTA you must know before applying

Advertising

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.