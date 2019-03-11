JEE Main 2019: One month preparation plan to get 100 percentile

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 twice a year. The second attempt of India’s largest engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be in April, which is around the corner. Before we dive into how to prepare for the exam in the last month to get 100 percentile, let us take a quick look at the events lined up for it.

1. Application form correction of JEE Main 2019 can be done from March 11 to 15, 2019. Candidates can edit details in the form, however not the city.

2. Then, NTA will issue exam date and shift assigned to each applicant at jeemain.nic.in login.

3. After that comes issuance of JEE Main 2019 Admit Card on March 20, 2019. Now let us see the most important preparation tips for one-month preparation plan of JEE Main 2019 to get 100 percentile.

Practice online mock test of JEE Main

Whether it is the first or nth time that you are appearing in an online exam, taking online mock tests is a must. They help build your efficiency on exam day, eliminate common errors, and make you confident.

Solve previous year question papers of JEE Main

The difficulty level of the exam has not changed much even after NTA took over its responsibilities from CBSE. thus, past year papers will give an excellent idea of exam difficulty level, how you can manage time in each section, and what are the areas of theory implementation.

All topics in JEE Main syllabus are important

As per the analysis of JEE Main 2019 held in January, every exam session had a different set of topics with more weightage. By the end of all days and shifts, almost all topics were covered. Therefore give equal importance to all topics in the syllabus of JEE Main in your preparation.

Have a fixed routine on all days

In one month before the exam, wake up early and sleep at the same fixed time. This will keep your sleeping cycle in check. There will be high chances of you staying alert and at your peak during that time of the day when you have JEE Main exam.

Revise complete syllabus in last month

All that you have studied in two years, has to be refreshed in your memory. So revise all topics now. It is recommended to refer self-written notes for this purpose.

Strive to score more than your previous attempt

JEE Main 2019 will be held from April 7, 2019, to April 20, 2019. The result of JEE Main 2019 will be given in the form of normalized scores. Best of two results of JEE Main January attempt and JEE Main April attempt will be used for the purpose of ranking and admission to accepting colleges including NITs, IIITs, CFTIs.

Believe that you can get 100 percentile

A good preparation plan can help you score 100 percentile. The first student to have got 360 out of 360 in JEE Main was Kalpit Veerwal. He too followed a good plan, studied diligently, and scored full marks. He got this score in the first attempt along with appearing for board exams.

Stay focused during your preparation, work hard, and be confident on the day of the exam. You will surely come out with flying colors in JEE Main 2019. Best of luck!