JEE Main 2019: NTA can reject applications without intimation, check updates

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a new notice for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main aspirants. According to the circular, the agency can cancel applications of candidates in case of multiple filling.

In its official release, NTA said, “It has come to the notice that some aspiring candidates of JEE (Main) April 2019 exam are filling up online application multiple times.” It further added, “Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application, that is, multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected.”

The release also stated that iIn case any candidate is found to be filling up multiple applications, the NTA will reject it without any intimation.

If a candidate had already applied for the JEE Main January exam 2019, they need not register again and start filling the form right away.

Here are steps to follow to prevent your candidature from cancelling –

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply for jee main (April) 2019’

Step 3: Those who did not apply for the January exam should click at ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘fresh candidates register’ else continue on ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘registered candidates log-in’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully, click the check box

Step 5: While registered candidates will be asked to log-in directly

Step 6: For fresh candidates start filling the form

Step 7: After filling the form, note down system generated application number

Step 8: Upload images, pay the exam fee

JEE Main 2019: Application fee

For cancelled transactions, the amount will, automatically, be refunded by the concerned bank to concerned credit/debit card within 15 days of the last date of submission of the application form.

In JEE Main January, over nine lakh applied. The exam was held from January 8 onwards and the result was released on January 19.