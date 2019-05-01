JEE Main 2019: NCERT, no social media – secret of toppers’ success

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Monday declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result at its official website, jeemain.nic.in. A total of 24 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile score out of over 11.4 lakh candidates. Apart from the hard work, the common link that makes it in the preparation strategy of all the toppers is relying on the NCERT books and staying away from social media.

Advertising

Unlike teenagers of his age, all India rank 1 holder, Shubham Srivastava stayed away from social media as it doesn’t interest him. Talking to indianexpress.com, he said, “I get joy out of solving mathematics and physics problems. The tougher the problem, the happier I feel while solving it.” The 18-year-old secured 99.96 percentile in the January JEE Main, however, he has emerged as topped the exam in the April attempt. He referred to the NCERT books for physics and chemistry and for mathematics, he focused on HC Verma.

The third rank holder, Dhruv Arora, from Indore has scored 100 percentile in his January attempt. However, unlike other JEE aspirants, he is not desperate to take admission in the Indian Institute of Technology. He credits his success to NCERT books.

“Being thorough with your NCERT books is enough to get through JEE Mains. The exam was easy. I practised NCERTs and previous years’ question papers. I also appeared for national level Olympiads which not only gave me a sense of where my preparation stands at the national level but also helps me represent my country in my own way,” said Arora.

Advertising

A teen from Patiala, Jayesh Singla of Punjab who secured overall rank four refused to use the phone after class 10. He used a basic phone without WhatsApp. His father told indianexpress.com that Singla loved Physics and mathematics. While his parents are both doctors, he opted for non-medical for the love of science.

Sameeksha Das, one of the two girls to have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 told indianexpress.com, “My score has been considerably better after January as I focused on NCERT books more. That helped in increasing my rank. I secured 310 in January session and in April my score was 355 (100 percentile).”