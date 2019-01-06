JEE Main 2019 LIVE: Exam to begin at 9 am, instructions to follow

JEE Main 2019 LIVE UPDATES: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 6 at 9 am. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions from January 6 to 20, 2019. Over 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. It is the first time ever that the engineering entrance test will be conducted in winters, however, no formal dress code has been suggested by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who is conducting the exam for the first time. According to the CBSE (who used to conduct the exam until 2018), only light sleeves and lose clothes were allowed for the exam.
Apart from a print out of admit card, and passport size photograph, candidates need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which also have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al along with them in the exam hall. Candidates need to appear well in advance for proper security tests
JEE Main 2019: No delay despite heavy rains
Many parts of north Indian woke up to heavy rains today. Many states including Punjab, Haryana also received heavy rainfall in the night which caused water logging in many areas. There were rumours of exam being delayed, however, none is true and the NTA has decided to hold the exam on the scheduled time.
JEE Main 2019 Day 1 begins
The first day and the first shift of the debutant JEE exam to be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun. Candidates are seated in their respective exam halls. The entry gates have been closed and the exam is about to begin in a few minutes. The question paper screen will appear on the computer screens of all candidates at the same time. The exam is of three hours duration.