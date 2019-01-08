Toggle Menu
JEE Main 2019 LIVE updates: Amid Bharat Bandh, NTA conducts exam

JEE Main 2019 LIVE updates: Amid Bharat Bandh, NTA conducts exam

JEE Main 2019: The first ever Joint Entrance Exam Main is conducted from January 8 onwards. The students can check JEE Main exam analysis, cut-off, students' reaction and experts' views

JEE Main 2019: Check the live updates of the first day of January session of JEE Main 2019. (Representational Image)

JEE Main 2019: Newly constructed body National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for today, January 8 and it will continue till January 16, 2019. The exam is being conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) format and for the first time will be held in winters. Earlier, JEE Main was conducted by the Central Board Secondary Education.

In another first, the JEE Main 2019 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The three-hour exam will start at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will commence at 12:30 pm. The NTA DG has asked students to reach well in advance to allow all the security procedures to take place smoothly. The NTA has provided ‘Centre Locator’ feature on their website which allows students to find the shortest and fastest route.

Issuing a warning, the Director General, NTA has said, “There is no dress code for students we have also asked the frisking staff to be more careful with students especially girls.” In the last exam conducted by NTA (UGC-NET) two students were not allowed to appear for the exam as they refused to remove the hijab.

JEE Main 2019 LIVE: IIT-Joint Entrance Examination 2019 begins today; Paper analysis, expected cut-off and answer key release date

After UGC-NET controversy, NTA sensitizes frisking staff

After the UGC-NET exam conducted by the NTA faced flak as two female students wearing hijab were not allowed to appear for the exam as they denied to remove their hijab, the NTA has issued special guidelines for the frisking staff. "We have asked the frisking staff to be more careful and sensitive, especially towards female candidates," NTA, DG, Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com.

Lesser students for NTA JEE Main

The number of students who have registered for the NTA's JEE Main 2019 is around 9.8 lakh. Last year, the number of students registered for the exam was 11 lakh. The number has gone down because the exam will be conducted twice a year.  Also, for many students, the January session coincides with the pre-board exams.

NTA's JEE Main 2019: Shift one ends

The first shift of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) first-ever JEE Main has ended. The exam started at 9:30 am despite the Indian ban or strike called by unions. The three-hour long exam has ended and the second shift is about to begin from 2:30 pm onwards.

JEE Main 2019 LIVE: Exam preparation tips for the online test. (Representational Image)

JEE Main 2019 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2019 for the first time from January 8 to January 18, 2019. JEE Main is held for securing admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the examination conducted by the respective boards.

