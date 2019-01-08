JEE Main 2019 LIVE updates: Amid Bharat Bandh, NTA conducts exam

JEE Main 2019: Newly constructed body National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for today, January 8 and it will continue till January 16, 2019. The exam is being conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) format and for the first time will be held in winters. Earlier, JEE Main was conducted by the Central Board Secondary Education.

In another first, the JEE Main 2019 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The three-hour exam will start at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will commence at 12:30 pm. The NTA DG has asked students to reach well in advance to allow all the security procedures to take place smoothly. The NTA has provided ‘Centre Locator’ feature on their website which allows students to find the shortest and fastest route.

Issuing a warning, the Director General, NTA has said, “There is no dress code for students we have also asked the frisking staff to be more careful with students especially girls.” In the last exam conducted by NTA (UGC-NET) two students were not allowed to appear for the exam as they refused to remove the hijab.