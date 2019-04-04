JEE Main 2019: Important notification for abroad candidates, check

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency has released an important notification for candidates staying abroad and who will appear in JEE Main 2019 examination. As per the notification, the agency observed that many candidates in abroad missed the JEE Main examination in January, as they appeared according to their local time. The agency advised the candidates to appear in advance in JEE Main test centres as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

“It has been observed during JEE (Main) January 2019 Examination that some Candidates abroad reported at their respective Examination centres as per the Local time of Cities, While, they were supposed to report at the Examination centre as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). As a result, such candidates could not appear in the JEE (Main) examination,” read the official notification.

“In order to avoid such a situation, the Candidates appearing in the JEE(Main) April 2019 in the Cities Abroad are hereby once again advised to report at their Examination Centers well in advance as per Indian Standard Time (IST) as mentioned in admit card,” the notification mentioned.

The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

The admit card of the Main examination has been released, the candidates can download it through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.