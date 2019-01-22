JEE Main 2019: How will NTA decide ranks?

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 in the record eight days. The competitive exam for entrance to engineering colleges was conducted from January 8 to January 12, 2019. It was the first time the NTA had conducted the exam and also the first time that the exam scores were in form of percentile. This, however, is not the final result. A final list of ranks, as followed by the CBSE who conducted the exam earlier, will be declared.

The ranks list, informed the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar, will be created once the second session of JEE Main 2019 is conducted. The entrance exam will be conducted twice a year from 2019 onwards to allow more attempts to students and avoid any clashing with the final board exams. The JEE Main II will be conducted in April and ranks will be announced after the April results.

Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance. This is the @narendramodi Govt caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

While the percentile scoring has allowed multiple students to get a similar score, the ranks are expected to declare only one topper with All India Rank (AIR) 1. But how will this rank be measured now?

Firstly, the toppers of each round will get 100 percentile. For January result itself, a total of 15 students were considered to have secured 100 percentile. Add the number of 100 percentile holders in the list from April exam as well. Formulae to calculate the percentile score is –

The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and then chemistry.

In case two or more candidates continue to have a similar score, the preference will be given to the candidate who is elder, according to NTA. Thus, among the 100 percentile scorers, the rank 1 is of the aspirant with the highest score in the math section.