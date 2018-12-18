JEE Main 2019: How to score above 250; preparation tips

JEE Main 2019: JEE Main is less than a month away for most of you who have opted to take the January exam. If you get a high score in this exam, you don’t need to worry about taking it again in April. You can simply concentrate on your board exams.

But, what is a high score in JEE Main? According to last year’s ranks, if you have a score above 250, your rank should fall between 1000-1500. Not only does this easily qualify you for JEE Advanced, but also boosts your confidence. Moreover, even if you don’t perform well in JEE Advanced, you will still get a good seat in an NIT or any other top engineering college that accepts JEE Main scores.

If you want to get a high score in JEE Main, here are a few tips that you should follow:

1. Practice as much as you can

By now, most of you would have completed your JEE exam syllabus. Instead of revising it over and over again, focus on practising these concepts. JEE is much more complex than any exam that you have ever attempted. This is why, there is a huge difference between understanding a concept and solving problems based on it accurately, in the stipulated amount of time. This is where mock tests come in. You can simulate an exam and figure out strategies to help you answer the paper faster. From deciding which subjects should you attempt first, to understanding the maximum amount of time you should spend solving a question, mock tests are your new best friends.

2. Learn from your mistakes

Don’t just limit your preparation to blindly taking mock test after mock test. You will only see a slight increase in your score over time. Once you complete your three-hour long paper, analyse every question where you lost marks. Find out what could have prevented you from going wrong. Did you misunderstand an entire concept or misuse a formula? Or did you simply not read the question carefully enough? Make a note of your mistakes and work towards improving your weak areas. If you have any doubts when it comes to concepts, or if you cannot understand why you were wrong, resolve these queries immediately. Chances are, your professor does not have time to listen to all of your queries. This is where an eLearning app comes in. Some apps let you ask your doubts via a chat app. You can simply click a picture of your doubt and upload it into the app. Rest assured, your doubt will be resolved instantly by an industry expert, no matter what the time of the day or night it is.

3. Revise smartly

At this stage, you don’t have time to go over your entire syllabus again. Even if you do, you can only revise it once before your exam, and that revision time will eat into the amount of time you need for your mock tests. This is why you should develop a faster way to revise. If you have been making short notes or flashcards, they will come in handy now. Divide your syllabus according to the number of days left, and only go through these short notes. During mock tests, if you have made a mistake because you didn’t apply a concept accurately, go back to your books and study it thoroughly. Slowly and surely, your overall understanding of the syllabus will improve without you spending a lot of time on it.

4. Practice the exam in a computer-based format (CBT)

All your life, you have been taking exams in the offline, pen and paper mode. Before you walk into the exam hall, ensure that you know the rules of the CBT format well. The government has set up practice centres all across the country. If possible, visit the centre and take a mock test. For more practice, download an eLearning app like Toppr and attempt the mock tests online. This may not have the exact interface of your exam, but it will get you comfortable with taking the test online.

5. Take a break

You should always spend some time relaxing and doing something you enjoy. This will help you calm your nervousness and help your brain get some rest. Exercising or playing a sport is a great way to relax, since exercising releases endorphins that help you manage stress. If you don’t want to exercise, you can try developing a hobby – be it dancing, singing, painting, or photography. Apart from taking breaks during the day, ensure that you get enough sleep. This helps your body relax and perform better the next day. It’s best if you maintain a scheduled cycle. This will help your body clock get used to sleeping at certain hours, and taking an exam at others.

– The author is VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com