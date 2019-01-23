Toggle Menu
JEE Main 2019: Final answer keys released by NTA at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination on the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can view the keys now

JEE Main 2019: The answer keys are available now

JEE Main 2019: After publishing the result, the National Testing Agency has released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Wednesday, January 23. The answer keys are available on the official website — jeemain.nic.in. This year, 15 students have scored 100 percentile. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad.

In multiple tweets, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that ranks of candidates will be released after the second JEE in April this year. The better of the two NTA scores of candidates will be taken into account, and “for the first time students have chance to improve their performance…” Javadekar tweeted.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘final answer key’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying date and shift-wise answer keys

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

A total number of 566 observers, 254 city-coordinators and 25 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The Paper-I was conducted in a total of 8 shifts from 9th to 12th January 2019. The results of Paper- I have been declared today.

