JEE Main 2019 syllabus: Exams from January 6

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) is scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019, the admit card of which will be available to download from December 17.
From the upcoming academic session, the examinations will be held twice a year. After the examinations on January, the second examinations will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019.
JEE Mains 2019: Detail syllabus
Chemistry
This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry.
Physical Chemistry
Properties and matter of nature
Dalton’s atomic theory; Concept of atom, molecule, element and compound; Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry
States Of Matter
Classification of matter into solid, liquid and gaseous states. Gas laws – Boyle’s law, Charle’s law, Graham’s law of diffusion, Avogadro’s law, Dalton’s law of partial pressure, Liquid State- Properties of liquids – vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension and effect of temperature, Gaseous State- Ideal gas equation; Kinetic theory of gases (only postulates); Concept of average, root mean square and most probable velocities.
Solutions
Different methods of solution- molality, molarity, mole fraction, percentage, vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult’s Law
Equilibrium
Meaning of equilibrium, concept of dynamic equilibrium.
Redox reactions and Electrochemistry
Oxidation, reduction, oxidation number, electronic concepts. Electrolytic and metallic conduction, conductance in electrolytic solutions. Kohlrausch’s law and its applications
Atomic Structure
Rutherford atomic models, Electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect, bohr model of hydrogen atom and its limitations, quantum mechanical model of atom
Molecular structure and chemical bonding
Ionic and covalent bonds, factors affecting formation of ionic bonds. Covalent Bonding, Molecular Orbital Theory.
Chemical Thermodynamics
Fundamentals of thermodynamics and its laws, state functions, types of processes, system and surroundings.
Chemical Kinetics
Chemical reaction and factors affecting it. Concentration, temperature, pressure and catalyst; elementary and complex reactions, order and molecularity of reactions. Arrhenius theory, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions.
Colloidal state
Colloids and suspensions, classification of colloids – lyophilic, lyophobic; multi molecular, macromolecular and associated colloids (micelles), preparation and properties of colloids
Inorganic Chemistry
Elements and periodicity
Periodic law, periodic table, s, p, d and f block elements, periodic trends in properties of elements atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy
Classification of elements
Periodic table, modern periodic law, valence and oxidation states.
Isolation Of Metals
Extraction of metals- concentration, reduction (chemical and electrolytic methods) . Thermodynamic and electrochemical principles involved in the extraction of metals.
Hydrogen
Position in periodic table, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen. Properties and uses of water and heavy water, hydrogen peroxide, hydrogen as a fuel.
P – Block Elements
Structure and properties of Group 13 to 18 elements.
Environmental Chemistry
Environmental pollution, Atmospheric pollution, Soil pollution, Water Pollution, Tropospheric pollutants, Major pollutants.
Organic Chemistry
Organic Compounds
Purification, Qualitative analysis, Quantitative analysis, Calculations of empirical formulae and molecular formulae.
Hydrocarbons
IUPAC nomenclature, Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Aromatic hydrocarbons
Halogens and Oxygen
Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions, General methods of organic compunds contatining oxygen. Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers
Polymers
Classification of polymers, copolymerization, general methods of polymerization, Vulcanization
Biomolecules
Significance of biomolecules. Carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, nucleic acids.
Physics
The sections will include general topics- mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.
Unit and measurement
SI units, Fundamental and derived units, dimensions of physical quantities and analysis, errors in measurement, accuracy of measuring instruments
Kinematics/ Laws of Motion
Laws of motion (Newton’s law of motion), speed and velocity, motion in a straight line, position-time graph, mtion, vector addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products. Relative velocity and its functions.
Force and Inertia, Impulse. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications, Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction. Dynamics of uniform circular motion and its applications.
Work, Energy And Power
Kinetic and potential energies, power, potential energy of a pring, conservative and non-conservative forces, Elastic and inelastic collisions
Rotational Motion
Rotational motion and its basic concepts, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration
Gravitation
Universal law of gravitation, Acceleration due to gravity, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, Escape velocity.
Solids, Liquids, and its properties; Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus
Hooke’s law and its applications, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity. Pascal’s law and its applications, Viscosity, Stoke’s law
Thermodynamics
Thermal equilibrium, concept of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics. First, second law of thermodynamics, heat work and internal energy.
Kinetic Theory Of Gases
Kinetic theory of gases, concept of pressure. Degrees of freedom, Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases
Oscillations And Waves
Periodic motions, displacements, simple harmonic motion and its equations. Wave motion, Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave. Displacement relation for a progressive wave.
Electrostatics
Electric charges, Electric field, Electric flux, conductors and insulators.
Currrent Electricity
Electric current, Drift velocity, Ohm’s law, Electrical resistance, Resistances of different materials, V-I characteristics of Ohmic and nonohmic conductors, Electrical energy and power
Magnetic effects and magnetism
Savart law and its application, Ampere’s law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire, Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment.
Electromagnetic Induction And Alternating Currents
Faraday’s law, Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents. Self and mutual inductance. Alternating currents. Electromagnetic Waves, Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics.
Optics and wave optics
Reflection and refraction of light, mirror formula and its applications. Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, Wave optics, wavefront and Huygens’ principle, laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen’s principle.
Nucleus, Atom and its structure
Nucleus and its size. Atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones. Rutherford’s model of atom; Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum
Mathematics
This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.
Sets and their representation
Union, intersection and complement of sets, algebraic properties. Relation, Types of relations, equivalence relations, composition of functions.
Complex numbers
Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib, complex number and the square root, quadratic equations, triangle inequality, quadratic equations and its formations, relation between roots and co-efficients.
Matrices and determinants
Types of matrices, determinants and matrices of order two and three. Properties and evaluation of determinants, finding area of triangles using determinants.
Permutation and Combination
Permutation as an arrangement and combination as selection, fundamental principle of counting and simple applications.
Probability
Probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems of probability, Bernoulli trials and Binomial distribution, Baye’s theorem, probability distribution of a random variate.
Trigonometrical identities and equations
Trigonometrical functions. Inverse trigonometrical functions and their properties. Heights and Distances.
Mathematical Induction
Applications of Mathematical Induction and principle
Binomial Theorem
Positive integral index, general term and middle term of Binomial theorem, properties of Binomial coefficients and simple applications.
Arithmetic and Geometric progressions
Relation between Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, geometric means between two given numbers, arithmetic insertion. Sums of n terms of special series.
Real
Algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions, inverse functions. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity and differentiability. Valued functions, exponential, composite and implicit functions. Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normals
Calculus
Integral calculus
Simple integrals and type of integrals as limit of sum. Properties and evaluation of definite integrals. Determining areas of regions.
Differential equations
Formation of differential equations and its solution. Solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations- dy/dx+p(x)y=q(x)
Co-ordinate geometry
Straight lines
Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point from a line, equations of internal and external bisectors of angles between two lines.
Circles
Standard form of equation of a circle, general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and centre, equation of a circle when the end points of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent.
Vectors
Vectors, Scalar vectors, addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions, scalar and vector products.
Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.