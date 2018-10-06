JEE Main 2019: Exam dates, shift details released at nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2019: As per the official notification, the paper 2 of JEE Main will be held on January 8, 2019 JEE Main 2019: As per the official notification, the paper 2 of JEE Main will be held on January 8, 2019

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the allotment of exam dates and shift for JEE Mains 2019. As per the official notification, the paper 2 of JEE Main will be held on January 8, 2019. The candidates who will appear for the JEE Main examination can check the details through the official website, nta.ac.in.

The first phase examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the admit card is available to download from December 17, 2018.

JEE Main 2019: Multiple exam dates

In another significant change, these exams will be held over many days and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

