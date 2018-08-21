JEE Main 2019: Exam dates announced, check schedule here

JEE Main 2019: This year, the first examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20, 2019 JEE Main 2019: This year, the first examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20, 2019

JEE Main 2019: The final schedule for the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination has been released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry today. The first examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20, 2019. The ministry had earlier decided that the examinations will be conducted twice a year.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: Multiple exam dates

In another significant change, these exams will be held over many days and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

