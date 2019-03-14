JEE Main 2019 exam date rescheduled due to Lok Sabha elections

JEE Main 2019: Due to the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections, the National Testing Agency has changed the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 onwards. It will be now held on April 7 (Paper 2 – B. Arch/ B. Planning). However, the Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held from April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

The admit cards for the JEE Main will be released on March 20 on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. The General Election will be held April 11, 18, 23 and 29 as well as on May 6, 12 and 19, 2019.

The examination will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for BE/B.Tech and Paper 2 for B. Arch/B. Planning. The exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based mode only. However, the drawing test for Paper 2 will be conducted offline. Paper 1 will consist of objective type questions and paper 2 will have mathematics and aptitude section as an objective type and drawing test will be subjective.

The duration will be three hours. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 will be held in one shift.

The language of questions in the JEE Main will be English, Hindi and Gujarati. For each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

From this year, NTA will conduct JEE Main twice a year. The aspirants are allowed to sit in both the exams, however, marks of the one where the candidate scored most will be taken into consideration. Over 8.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam held in January.