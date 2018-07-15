JEE Main 2019: Exam date, eligibility, syllabus, application, fees, counselling details

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination will now be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The Joint Entrance Examination will now be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

JEE Main 2019: The Union Government’s most popular competitive exams, JEE (Main) and NEET will be held twice a year now by the National Testing Agency (NTA), said Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar last week. All these tests were earlier organised by the CBSE. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for undergraduate admission into various engineering colleges will be held in January and April.

JEE Main 2019: Multiple exam dates

In another significant change, these exams will be held over many days and students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be taken into account.

“The main feature is that students will not lose one year because there will be two examinations before admission. He/ she can appear in either of the two, or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result,” Javadekar later tweeted.

Eligibility Criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main 2018: Tentative exam schedule

January 2019 Exam

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: First week of February 2019

April 2019 Exam

Online submission of application forms: Second week of Feb 2019

Dates of examination: April 7 to April 21, 2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: First week of May 2019

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd