JEE Main 2019: Do you qualify for JEE Advanced? Check percentages of various categories

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 by April 30 at its official website, jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced which is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). But not everyone who clears the JEE Main is eligible for JEE Advanced.

Advertising

The JEE Main which concluded on April 12 is an entrance exam for admissions to both engineering and architecture related undergraduate courses. The JEE Main score is accepted by the private and government colleges alike. So all those who clear the JEE Main are eligible to admission to the UG courses. For each college, there is a different cut-off.

Read| JEE Advanced 2019: Registrations begin, check details

For JEE Advanced, only the candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 are eligible to appear for the exam, according to official notification. The ranks scored in JEE Main 2019 will be announced along with JEE Main 2019 result by the NTA. Thereafter, based on the score secured in JEE Advanced, candidates are given admission to IIT and those who do not qualify can apply.

Read| JEE Main 2019 results updates

The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 4% for EWS category, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 46.5% is open for all. Within each of these four categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates, as per the official notification by the IIT Roorkee.

Advertising

JEE Advanced 2019: Eligibility

Also, to be eligible for the exam, candidates should match the eligibility criteria

Number of attempts: A candidate should have appeared for the class 12 (or equivalent) exam for the first time in either 2018 or 2019. No candidate is allowed to take the exam for more than two consecutive years.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on before October 1, 1994. Further relaxation of five years is allowed for SC, ST, PwD candidates.

The JEE Advanced will be conducted by the IIT-Roorkee in two papers. The paper -1 will begin at 9 am to be concluded at noon and paper 2 will be held from 2 am to 5 pm.