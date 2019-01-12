JEE Main 2019 Day 5 analysis: Maths, Physics tough; check expected cut-off

JEE Main 2019: The five-day Joint Entrance (Main) examination will be concluded on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The exam for the first paper is over, and according to students, both the Mathematics and Physics paper were quite tough. Like the previous examinations, the students rated the Chemistry as the easiest.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Deeptiman Goyal, a JEE aspirant said, “The Matrices, Calculus part of the Mathematics section was quite tough, and the paper was quite lengthy. In the Physics section, the analytics portion was quite tough, with two to three questions in Kinematics which is out of box.”

Sudarshan Tiwari, a Class 12 ISC student said, “The Mathematics section was quite lengthy with some questions which needs presence of mind. The difficulty of Physics section was moderate with Chemistry the easiest.”

Priyanka Singh, another JEE aspirant said, “Both the Physics and Mathematics section were moderate. The analytics portion in the Physics section was quite tough.”

Paradeep Singh said, “The questions on JEE Mains is of the level. The paper was easy for the students who have studied with concept.” The cut-off for the JEE Mains is likely to be around 90 to 95, 24-year-old mentioned.

“The last of JEE Main January exam started well with a moderate difficulty level paper. The Mathematics section was a bit lengthy, however about 15 questions were of easy level,” Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup said.

“Physics was in easy to moderate difficulty level, having some tough problems from Electromagnetism. While the Chemistry section was of easy level and completely NCERT based with more questions of factual type rather than logic based. The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85,” the expert mentioned.

Today, there was no error reported from the students. This is the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains which was held between January 8 to 12, 2019.