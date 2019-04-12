JEE Main 2019 day 4: Last day exam difficult compared to rest, say experts

JEE Main 2019 day 4 analysis: The last day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) witnessed comparatively higher difficulty level. While the past three days, exams were considered easy, day 4, as reported by students was a tad bit difficult. This was the last and final exam for the JEE Main exam for 2019. This year, the test was held twice — in January and in April.

According to the FITJEE-Noida head, Ramesh Batlish, “While the questions were asked from almost all chapters in chemistry and mathematics from both class 11 and class 12 syllabus. In chemistry, few questions were asked from the inorganic part as compared to physical and organic chemistry.”

“In physics, more weightage was given to class 12 chapters. Some questions were related to experiments and facts from NCERT. In mathematics, questions were asked from almost all chapters with due weightage to the conic section. No question asked from mathematical induction. Most of the questions were from the NCERT throughout the exam,” said Batlish.

In terms of subjects, physics section again remain difficult, while the chemistry and maths appeared to comparatively easier. “Students faced difficulties in solving questions in physics as it was time-consuming,” said Amalendu Ghosh, the Physics teacher from KV Kolkata.

Students from across centres reported that questions in the physics section were quite descriptive and time-consuming. A student who appeared for the exam, Kunal Sarkar from KV Kolkata said, “I faced difficulties in solving the physics portion as the questions were quite conceptual. The math portion was also difficult, chemistry was the easiest.”

Batlish informed that though chemistry was easier, as usual when compared to physics and mathematics, however, it was difficult when compared to previous exams conducted on April 8, 9, and 10.

As compared to last year, this year paper was of moderate level as per students. More focus was however given to NCERT, Batlish said.

Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup, Navin C Joshi said, “The last day of JEE Main April 2019 exam started well, with a moderate difficulty level of paper. In Physics, the level of the exam was moderate, with a uniform distribution of questions across all topics. However, there were mixed reactions from students. In this section, there were some questions based on experiments. The Mathematics section was also of moderate difficulty level. A well-prepared student would have found this section easier in comparison to previous years’ papers. Chemistry section was as expected from the NCERT, which students found easy to attempt. The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85.”

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. This shows that many students have appeared for the exam again. Thus, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered. Read entire story here.