JEE Main 2019 Day 4 analysis: Maths tough; check students’, experts’ reaction

JEE Main 2019: The fourth day of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) shift one has been concluded and students said that the Mathematics section was quite tough with Physics and Chemistry were easy to attempt. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Nikhil Gupta, a JEE aspirant said, “Mathematics section was quite tough, with questions from calculus and coordinate geometry is hard to crack. The Physics and Chemistry are easy to attempt. In Chemistry, most of the questions are based on NCERT syllabus.”

Advertising

Sampriti Goswami who had appeared for JEE Main examination today, said “Apart from Mathematics, all the sections are quite easy. The questions on calculus and mathematical induction are hard to crack.” Sampriti, a Class 12 CBSE student is appearing for the JEE Main examinations for the first time.

Read| JEE Main: From question paper setting to evaluation: How does NTA secure the exam?

JEE Mains 2018: Expert’s take

“There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Equal weightage was given to chapters from class XI and XII,” said FIITJEE Noida head Ramesh Batlish.

Read| How to calculated JEE score?

Mathematics: Easy to Moderate level. Some questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in calculus and coordinate geometry. No question from Height and distance in Trigonometry and Mathematical Induction.

Physics: Moderate level. All chapters covered.

Chemistry: Easy. Some questions were directly NCERT based especially chapters like Chemistry in everyday life and Biomolecules or Polymers.

Read| JEE Main paper 2: Questions on full-form of NASA and ISRO

Advertising

It is also the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE which begin from January 6, 2019, and will end on January 16, 2019. Earlier, CBSE used to conduct the national-level competitive exam.