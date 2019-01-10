JEE Main 2019 Day 3 analysis: Chemistry easiest, Physics toughest; students react

JEE Main 2019: The third day of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) shift one has concluded and the second shift began from 2:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the January 10 first shift found Physics section difficult today. While Mathematics was considered easy to moderate, Chemistry was considered to be easiest by the students. This is similar to the reactions students gave after second shift exam yesterday.

Advertising

Talking to indianexpress.com, mathematics was not only tough but also lengthy. Many questions in each section were directly from the NCERT books of class 11 and 12, as per students. The expected cut-off will range between 72-77 marks. Overall, in all three subjects, 60 per cent of the questions were based out of NCERT. If students have solved past 10 years’ question papers, they can easily score good marks in the JEE Main Paper I,” said Naveen Joshi, online portal Grade-up.

“Last year, the cut-off went low. The exam was of moderate difficulty level however, students with their concepts cleared found it to be easy. So we are expecting the cut-off to be on the higher end. Around 85+ cut-off can be expected,” said Amit Kumar, mentor, career launcher.

Candidates who appeared for the first shift exam yesterday found Mathematics to be the toughest. Chemistry for two days of engineering entrance exam has remained the easiest subject for students. The JEE Main overall, this year is considered to be easy as compared to last year by students and experts, alike. On the first day, NTA had conducted exam for entrance to architecture colleges.

Advertising

Today, no error has been reported by the students. Yesterday, a student took to Twitter to inform that he had one answer appearing twice in one of the questions in Chemistry. It is the first time the JEE Main is being conducted as the computer-based test (CBT).

Just gave my JEE MAIN paper, and experienced a glitch. There was a question in chemistry section which had exactly same option twice(which also seemed to be correct). @Jeemain @DG_NTA @TimesNow @TOIIndiaNews #jee #jeemain #jeemain2019 — Ishaan Mehta (@1shaan_) January 9, 2019

It is also the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE which begin from January 6, 2019, and will end on January 16, 2019. Earlier, CBSE used to conduct the national-level competitive exam.