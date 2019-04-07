JEE Main paper II analysis: Calculus dominates, students face difficulties in Maths

JEE Main 2019 analysis: The students who have appeared in the Joint entrance Main (JEE Main) Architecture examination on Sunday, April 7 found the paper 2 tricky with calculus section dominating the paper. According to examine Subrangshu Banerjee, “The calculus section was tough and time-consuming. Apart from the calculus, other sections are easy to answer.” The 17-year-old Saurabh Sen is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) school, Kolkata.

Another student, Diotima Banerjee from DPS Kolkata said, “The Matrices, Calculus part of the Mathematics section was quite tough. The General Aptitude (GA) section is tricky, with questions on 3D objects and shape asked. The drawing section is easy for students who have practiced a lot,” Diotima said.

The architecture paper was conducted in two shifts – one from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and another one from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Amalendu Ghosh, the Physics teacher from KV Kolkata, said, “The paper was overall moderate, with questions from the Calculus section was tough to solve. The question pattern was quite different from one in January.”

“In the drawing section, questions were asked to design objects out from cube and hexagon. The questions were not difficult but need practice,” the teacher said.

Regarding the General Aptitude section, the teacher said, “The questions were again simple with questions from places of architectural importance and shapes of various objects asked.”

The examination for Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology will be conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. Around 8.75 lakh students took the JEE Main exam that was conducted in January. A total of 15 students scored a perfect 100 percentile.