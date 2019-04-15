JEE Main 2019 correction facility re-opens, how to apply

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency has started the correction process for the Join Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019. All those who have appeared in the examination conducted in January and April can make the changes in their category if needed so.

The National Testing Agency has added the EWS category, the candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do so till April 17, 2019.

The online correction facility will be closed at 5 pm. “Since, it is a last time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the concerned Candidates are informed to undertake correction in their Category Column(wherever necessary) very carefully as no further chance will be given,” said the agency,” mentioned NTA.

JEE Main 2019: How to make changes

Step 1: Log on to the official website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Below the page, click on ‘Application form particulars correction’ link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your application number, password and security pin in the provided fields

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Make the necessary changes and submit the fee

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were concluded on Friday, April 12.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. This shows that many students have appeared for the exam again.

A rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.