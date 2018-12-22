JEE Main 2019: Chapters not to be missed for last minute preparations 

– Written by Navin C Joshi

Advertising

JEE Main 2019: Over the years there has been no fixed pattern in questions of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), making it difficult to point out the important topics of a particular subject.

Both 11th and 12th standard syllabus are equally important for JEE with equal weightage given to both classes. It is natural that 2019 batch students, will find it relatively easy to retain their current syllabus with these topics appearing relatively easy too.

Of all the questions, 50 per cent problems are formula based with a little application. Approx, 10 per cent problems are difficult which require good application and calculation. Before discussing chapters, which should not be neglected, let’s understand last year analysis of JEE mains paper in term of difficulty level and chapter weightage.

Advertising

Subject wise weightage: Analysing previous year’s exam pattern, some topics have greater significance based on the following criteria

Minimum effort maximum outcome

Chapter linked with other topics and concepts

Carries highest weightage

Formula based problems

These topics should not be missed while completing your final revision.

a. Physics

The most important topics of physics are:

Heat and thermodynamics

Waves

Electrodynamics

Currents and alternating currents

Modern physics

b. Chemistry

There is no fixed weightage in chemistry section. Overall, there are 28 chapters in entire chemistry syllabus of JEE mains and questions are asked from each and every topic, leaving us with hardly any topics that should not be revised.

Inorganic chemistry: Out of S-Block, P-block and D- block, all three topics are important with coordinates chemistry being most important.

Organic chemistry: A student should complete reaction mechanism and isomerism before first before picking up any other topic. In organic chemistry, carbonyl compound and hydrocarbon are the most important topics.

Physical chemistry: In Physical Chemistry; Ionic equilibrium, gas theory, Thermochemistry, Electrochemistry are the most important topics to be covered. We need to focus on these topics, as numerical questions are asked and a student has to apply proper formulae and logic and give sufficient time to solve these types of problems.

c. Mathematics

Limits continuity differentiability: Every year, two questions come from this section. Understanding this topic further enhances our questions solving ability indefinite integration and application of derivatives.

Trigonometry: Every year, two questions come from this section. Trigonometry helps in solving questions of calculus as well.

Vectors and 3d: Each year, three questions come from this section. This topic helps in solving questions of complex number too.

Advertising

–The author is Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup