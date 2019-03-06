JEE Main 2019: Changes in exam pattern that you may have overlooked

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is scheduled to be conducted from April 7, 2019, onwards. The entrance exam, for admission to undergraduate-level engineering courses in India, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Till 2018, JEE Main was held once in a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The first session of JEE Main was held in January and the second will be conducted in April.

Apart from the drawing test, which is part of the entrance exam for admission to B.Arch courses, the exam is conducted computer-based for the first time this year onwards.

JEE Main toppers success strategy

Mode of examination: JEE Main will be available in three languages — English, Hindi and Gujarati. Candidates can select the mode of the language of their question papers while filling the application form. Irrespective of the mode of the language of the question paper, candidates can opt for the course in any college or language mode.

Age limit: While there is no upper age limit for the JEE Main examination, the official notification by NTA calls for applications from students “who have cleared class 12 exam in 2017, 2018 and appearing for in 2019”. Additionally, colleges who grant admission on the basis of JEE score have upper age limits. Most engineering colleges have 21 years as the upper age limit.

Year of clearing class 12: In contradiction to the age limit, NTA also specifies that candidates who passed Class 12 exam in 2016 or before as well as those who will appear in 2020 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main 2019.

Qualifying exam: While JEE Main is the qualifying exam for entrance, there also is a minimum eligibility requirement to appear for JEE Main. Apart from class 12 examination, candidates who have cleared the two-year pre-university exam, the final exam of joint services wing of NDA, senior secondary school exam of NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) will also be eligible to appear for JEE Main exam.

Additionally, those who have cleared HSC vocational diploma from AICTE, general certification education (GCE), HSC from Cambridge University or IB diploma from Gevena will be considered but only for admission to IITs.

JEE not just for PCM: Against the normal belief, the JEE Main exam can be attempted by any candidate who has cleared class 12 with at least five subjects can apply for the exam. Though, the JEE Main quizzes students on PCM, it is not necessary to have these as main subjects, unlike NEET where Biology has to be one of the main subjects.

It was just recently, that PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) became a must for paper II which is the entrance exam for B Arch courses.

Mathematics more important: While there is no weightage given for physics, chemistry and mathematics as such notified by the NTA, but when it comes to giving preference, in case two or more students have secured same marks, then mathematics is given top most priority followed by physics and then chemistry. In case the marks of students still remain the same, then priority is given to the student who is elder.

Reservation: Apart from the reservations for SC, ST, OBC, transgender and PWD category candidates, the NTA also allows newly implemented EWS (economically weaker section) quota for students. This might aid students in terms of lesser fee for the exam and also colleges have seats reserved under the category, thus one has to mark themselves as EWS candidate to avail the reservation while admission. Proper documents will be needed for the same at the time of admission, candidates who appeared for the January exam will also get a window to mark their category from March 11 to 15.

Number of applications: Candidates need to file just one application form per subject. In case of multiple applications, candidates will lose their candidature as NTA will reject the applications. If someone is applying for both paper I and paper II, they will have to file, one form for each course.