JEE Main 2019: Challenge, raise objection on answer key till January 17

JEE Main 2019: The online window to challenge the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) answer key will be open till January 17. The candidates can raise objection through the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The answer key was released on Monday, January 14, 2019.

“The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.”

“The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee,” mentioned the official notification.

JEE Main 2019: How to challenge answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click Challenge Answer key

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth or application number and password

Step 4: Click on objections on answer key

Step 5: Make your payment and raise objections

Step 5: Once done, click on submit button

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were concluded on Saturday, January 12. This is the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains which was conducted between January 8 to 12, 2019. The result of the JEE Main examinations will be released on January 31.