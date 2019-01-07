JEE Main 2019: Due to Bharat bandh, West Bengal govt arranges special transport facilities for aspirants

Toggle Menu
JEE Main 2019: The state government will ply 2,200 buses in Kolkata, said the state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari. The government will keep 30 per cent extra buses for unforeseen situations

JEE Main 2019: The two-day strike called by CPIM-led trade union CITU will not affect candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2019).  “The government is with the candidates, if they face any problem, the administration will surely help them,” said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Earlier on Sunday, the state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari assured commuters and candidates that they would not face any problems. The state government will ply 2,200 buses in Kolkata, said the minister. The government will keep 30 per cent extra buses for unforeseen situations.

The JEE Main 2019 will be conducted from January 8 to 12, 2019. According to an official from the education department, the state government has set up kiosks at some examination centres in the city. “The kiosks will be there at the examination centres to assist the candidates. They will be functional 24×7, and will be there at the examination centres till January 12, 2019,” said the official.

This year, around 9.5 lakh candidates will appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main). “We suggest the candidates to reach the centres well in advance. They can avail the ‘Center Locator’ facility from our website,” NTA DG, Vineet Joshi said.

The strike has been called by a consortium of ten central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector.

