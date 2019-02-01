JEE Main 2019 B Arch topper aims B Tech from IIT-Bombay

Gullapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, the topper of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper II, wants to pursue engineering course (B.Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He is among the two students who have secured 100 percentile score in paper-II, held in January for admission to architecture-related courses – B.Arch and B.Planning. A total of 1,45,386 students appeared for the competitive exam from across the country. Narayanan also secured 99.91 percentile marks in JEE Main paper-I (for admission to B.E/B.Tech courses).

Advertising

The 17-year-old aims to study at IIT-Bombay. He is the only child of his parents and hails from a small village in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He moved out of his home and is living in a hostel since class 9 to have access to better education. Narayanan told indianexpress.com that it took him only six hours to prepare for the paper II exams. “For JEE Main paper-II, I studied only for six hours before the exams. Mathematics and Physics are my favourite subjects and I was preparing for paper-I thus I did not need any special training. For logical reasoning, I practice sample papers available at the National Testing Agency (NTA),” he said.

Read| JEE Main B.Arch paper 2 result 2019 declared

Talking about his preparation strategy, Narayanan said, “I listen to the lectures carefully. I wake up at 6 am daily and visit coaching institute from 7 am onwards. Since the classes end at 6 pm, I devote nearly 11 hours to studies. Till that time, I fully dedicate my time to studies.” Narayanan also said, “If I feel stressed I do meditation and talk to my friends.”

Son of a businessman, Narayanan wishes to work for the country. “I want to have a good career where I can serve the nation as well. As an engineer, I want to work at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),” he said.

Narayanan finished the paper II 45 minutes before the scheduled time, said, “I started working on one subject at the time, finished it completely and then moved on to next. I found Maths, Physics easy and Chemistry a little difficult. I finished my exam 45 minutes before the final time and then worked on difficult questions.”

He said NCERT were the only books he prepared from. “If we prepare from too many books it can confuse us. It is important to have clarity of subjects and NCERT books can help you build concepts,” he said.

He now will be preparing for CBSE board exams before starting for JEE Advanced preparations. Despite scoring well in JEE Main, Narayanan said he will be appearing for the paper-I in April again.

“I am happy with my score but I will try to secure better. I am working hard and exams are just a reflection of your hardwork. I am not aiming for any score but just wish to give another attempt as best of two will be counted, it might help me increase my rank and get better chances to IITs,” he said.

Advertising

He also likes to sing, play chess and cricket. He stays away from the social media during the weekdays and uses the internet to watch videos on social science in his free time.