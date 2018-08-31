JEE Main registration from tomorrow: Application, how to apply, eligibility, syllabus, fees, important dates

JEE Main 2019: This year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. (Image source: unsplash.com) JEE Main 2019: This year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. (Image source: unsplash.com)

JEE Main 2019: From this year, the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be conducted twice a year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20. However, the government has changed its decision to conduct NEET twice a year, the examination will be conducted once and in pen-and-paper mode.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

Read | HRD rolls back decision to hold NEET online, twice a year

Syllabus

1. Physics

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry. In will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

2. Inorganic Chemistry

Image source: unsplash.com Image source: unsplash.com

This section will contain questions on isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

3. Organic chemistry

This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

4. Mathematics:

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

Eligibility

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to clear plus two examination with Science as a stream (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and 50 per cent marks.

JEE Main 2019:

Application fee:

JEE Main Paper-I or Paper-II

The candidates (boys)(General/ OBC) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, While reserve category candidates and girls have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

JEE Main Paper-I and II

For both the papers, the general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1300, while Rs 650 for reserve category candidates and girls.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd