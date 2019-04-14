JEE Main 2019 answer key released: How to check

JEE Main 2019 answer key: The answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) has been released on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the answer key through the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The online window to raise objections will be available for a week, the candidates can check the answer keys if wrong through the official website.

Advertising

The candidates can challenge the answer key till April 16, 2019. “Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking,” reads the official notice.

“The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” it adds.

After verifying the challenged answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key.

Advertising

JEE Main 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number or application number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were concluded on Friday, April 12.