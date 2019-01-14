JEE Main 2019: Answer key, question paper to release today; confirms Vineet Joshi

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency will release the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on Monday, January 14. The individual question paper and answer sheet will also be released today at the official website — jeemain.nic.in.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, DG NTA Vineet Joshi said, “The answer key of the JEE Main examination will be released today evening along with question papers and answer sheet. The candidates can raise objections on answer key till Friday, January 18, 2019.” After verifying the challenged answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key, the official mentioned.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link to be available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The experts predicted that the expected JEE Main cut-off will be around 80 to 85. “The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85,” said Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP Gradeup.

Advertising

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were concluded on Saturday, January 12. This is the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains which was conducted between January 8 to 12, 2019. The result of the JEE Main examinations will be released on January 31.