JEE Main 2019 answer key release date and time

JEE Main 2019 answer key: The answer key of the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examinations is likely to be released on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, DG NTA Vineet Joshi said, “The JEE Main 2019 examinations was concluded today. It will take four to five days to release the answer key, the NTA is expected to release the answer key of the JEE Main examinations on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.” The result of the JEE Main examinations will be released on January 31, mentioned the official.

The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the answer key through the official website, Jermain.nic.in. The online window to raise objections will be available for a week, the candidates can check the answer keys if wrong through the official website.

After verifying the challenged answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations was concluded on Saturday, January 12.

The experts predicted that the expected cut-off will be around 80 to 85. “The overall cut-off is expected to be between 80-85,” said Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP Gradeup.

This is the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains which was conducted between January 8 to 12, 2019.