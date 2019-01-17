JEE Main 2019 answer key: Last date to raise objections, 10 points you need to know

JEE Main 2019 answer key: Today is the last day to raise objections in the answer key for JEE Main 2019 conducted from January 8 to January 12 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has uploaded the answer key on their website — jeemain.nic.in and has given a window to candidates to raise objections if any.

Advertising

Candidates who raise objections will have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 per objection as a processing fee. The last date to raise objections is today by 11:50 pm, according to the official notification. On receiving the objections a panel of experts will look into the queries and decide if any of the objections are correct.

If any of the objections is found to be correct, the NTA will reimburse the money to the respected candidates and release a final answer key.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: How to raise objection?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘challenge answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using application number and either date of birth or password

Step 4: Candidates will get a security pin, log-in by entering the same

Step 5: Click on the link ‘challenge answer key’

Step 6: Candidates will be allowed to see the questions Ids and the correct options offered by NTA

Step 7: Click on the questions one finds erroneous

Step 8: Click on the button ‘save your claims’

Step 9: Upload supporting documents supporting your claim

Step 10: Make payment

Advertising

While uploading supporting documents, candidates need to keep in mind to make a single PDF of all the documents put together. No candidate will be allowed to upload multiple files.