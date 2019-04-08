JEE Main 2019 analysis: Physics tough, ‘most questions from class 11 syllabus’

JEE Main 2019 analysis: The students who have today appeared in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) for Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology found the overall paper a slight difficult than the last year with Physics the toughest. According to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE, “The Physics was relatively tougher compared to Physics and Chemistry. The paper has more weightage to class 11 syllabus.”

“The questions on co-ordinate geometry was difficult, including the calculus part,” said the JEE Main examinee Subrangshu Banerjee, adding that the physics was the toughest. The student of KVS Kolkata rated the chemistry as the easiest of all.

Another student, Diotima Banerjee said, “The Physics section was time-consuming, as the questions required time to solve.” Apart from the physics, the mathematics portion was not difficult and it follows the NCERT syllabus.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com said questions were moreover straight forward and were fact based. “The maths paper was quite moderate even though it was expected to be tougher. However, some questions were quite lengthy,” the expert mentioned.

The academic head of Gradeup said that in each part, five to six questions were similar. “Out of 30 questions in each subject, about 5-6 questions were similar to previous year’s JEE examination. Considering the trend and difficulty level of Chemistry in this slot, students can attempt this section first while appearing for JEE in future exam slots,” said Navin C Joshi.

The expert from Career Launcher Yash Kumar rated the physics as the toughest saying that the “majority of the questions involved the application of multiple concepts which made this a very time consuming section as well.”

Bhuvana Anil kumar from TIME rated the maths as the most difficult as there were lots of lengthy questions. “There were questions from integration, calculus in general, which were time consuming, that students were unable to attempt as they as many expected to. Whereas in chemistry, due to the reduction in number of numericals, out of 30 questions students were able to do as many as 26 questions,” said the head JEE and NEET, TIME.

The examination for Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology will be conducted on April 9, 10 and 12, 2019. Around 8.75 lakh students took the JEE Main exam that was conducted in January. A total of 15 students scored a perfect 100 percentile.