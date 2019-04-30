JEE Main 2019: After scoring 99.96 in January, Delhi’s Shubham Srivastava gets AIR 1

After scoring 99.96 percentile in his January attempt of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019, Shubham Srivastava decided to give another try in April. Just like 2,97,932 candidates, Srivastava too had improved his score in the second attempt at JEE Main 2019. The 18-year-old, who was earlier, second to Naveen Jindal (who secured 99.99 percentile) as Delhi state topper, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Srivastava was contented with his score and appeared for the engineering entrance exam for the love of the subjects. “More than preparing for JEE, it was about studying my favourite subjects — physics, chemistry and mathematics. I feel happy while solving these questions, the more the difficulty-level the happier I am,” the 18-year-old told the indianexpress.com. While many students claimed different difficulty levels in January and April exams, NTA claims to have maintained a standard level.

“I was happy with my score but since most of my friends were re-appearing for the JEE Main, and that the best of the two would have been counted, so I sat for it again. I found the April exam to be easier than the January attempt,” said Srivastava.

The Delhi boy hails from a family of engineers. His father works with the Air India and is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras. His sister is studying BTech from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)- Delhi. Srivastava too wishes to become an engineer. “I want to pursue computer science engineering from IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay. I love studying computers because it has an application in real life. It can impact people’s lives. It also involves mathematics, networking which are my favourite areas of study,” he said.

JEE Main preparation strategy

Srivastava started his JEE Main preparation right after class 10. “I was regular to school. I also joined a coaching class to get study material and training. Since the exam is based on NCERT books, mostly, the concepts are same and one can prepare for boards and entrance exam simultaneously,” he said.

He referred to the NCERT books for physics and chemistry and for mathematics, he focused on HC Verma. “What worked for me was my daily routine. After school and coaching, I devoted 3-4 hours to self-study daily. I kept my routine flexible otherwise. It is not important to refer to too many books but is important to get the concepts correct,” said Srivastava who has started preparing for JEE Advanced already.

When asked how he maintained a routine for two years, he said, “I never got distracted by phone or games because they do not interest me. Solving problems gave me joy instead. In my free time, I used to read thriller suspense novels and play chess,” said Srivastava who is a fan of Sherlock Homles series.

Srivastava is waiting for his CBSE Class 12 results and suggests his peers to take help of mock tests available on the NTA website. “It is important to refer to previous years questions to understand the type of questions that are asked in the exam,” said he.

A total of 11,47,125 candidates appeared for JEE Main 2019 — including both the January and April — out of which only 24 students secured 100 percentile.