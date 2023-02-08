JEE-Main: 2 from Gujarat to pursue IIT dreams with 100 percentile

Two candidates from Gujarat were among the 20 who scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam JEE-Main’s January edition, results of which were announced by National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

The two candidates who scored perfect 100 score are Kaushal Vijayvargiya and Harshul Suthar.

While Kaushal Vijayvargiya secured full marks in all three subjects, Harshal Suthar secured a 100 percentile in two subjects: Mathematics and Physics.

From Ahmedabad, eight students received 100 percentiles in Physics, four in Mathematics, and two in Chemistry.

Attributing his success to hard work, 17-year-old Vijayvargiya, who is preparing for his Class 12 exams, said, “My elder brother Anshul is an IITian and he inspired me. The more doubts I cleared, the stronger my grip on the subject became. I studied for 10–12 hours daily.”

He had also cleared the first stage of the Physics, Chemistry, and Astronomy Olympiads in 2022 and the first stage and Math Olympiad in 2021.

“Although my family hails of Biaora, Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, we keep changing cities due to my father’s bank job. Currently, I am in Ahmedabad. My elder brother, who completed his BTech in the IIT Kanpur Electrical Branch, is now pursuing his MTech in computer technology at the IIT Delhi.”

His father Kiran Kumar Vijayvargiya is branch manager at a public bank while his mother Madhubala is a homemaker.

Harshul Suthar from Ahmedabad, son of Sanjaybhai Suthar, a civil engineer at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) says the last two years of pandemic did not affect his studies.

“I study till as much as I can, covering topics that interests me while not neglecting those I am weak in by clearing all my doubts. I started preparing for the JEE Main a month before from the NCERT curriculum,” he said.

The JEE-Main January session exam was held between January 24 and February 1. Over 9.06 lakh students had registered for this exam from across the country.

Of these, 8.6 lakh students applied for B.Tech, including 6 lakh male students and 2.6 lakh female students. There was 95.79 percent attendance in the exam, with over 8.24 lakh students appearing for it.

The examinations were held in 424 examination centers, including 290 cities within the country and 18 abroad. This exam was held in 17 cities in Gujarat.