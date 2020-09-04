JEE: After low turnout on Day 1, better attendance over two days

The first day, when the attendance was 54.67 per cent, was meant only for candidates registered for Paper 2, also known as the aptitude paper for BArch and BPlanning. NTA officials said that Paper 2 has had low turnout even in the past. (File)

After registering a low student turnout on the first day, the JEE (Main) witnessed better attendance on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 81.08 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the entrance test on Day 2 and 82.14 per cent on Wednesday.

The first day, when the attendance was 54.67 per cent, was meant only for candidates registered for Paper 2, also known as the aptitude paper for BArch and BPlanning. NTA officials said that Paper 2 has had low turnout even in the past.

The NTA released data Wednesday a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 75 per cent of the state’s candidates could not take the test on Tuesday and only 50 per cent took it in other states due to the pandemic. According to a senior official, the attendance in West Bengal on Wednesday was 65 per cent.

