scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

JEE Advanced: UT aspirants find maths time-consuming

Candidates said that the font size on the question paper was unusually large, making them scroll through the screen several times and wasting their time. Aspirants at Gian Jyoti also faced technical glitches for around 15 minutes, as there was power failure which created chaos.

Joint Entrance Examination, IIT-JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOutside an examination centre in Mohali on Sunday. Express

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 (JEE) aspirants found the mathematics section the most difficult and lengthy after the examination was held on Sunday in Chandigarh. The exam was conducted at different centres including Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology Mohali, SAS Institute of Information Technology and Research, and IoN Digital Zone (IDZ Mohali).

Candidates said that the font size on the question paper was unusually large, making them scroll through the screen several times and wasting their time. Aspirants at Gian Jyoti also faced technical glitches for around 15 minutes, as there was power failure which created chaos.

Sadanand Wani, Head of Allen Career Institute of Chandigarh, Sector 34, gave an analysis of both papers. “The paper was quite lengthy and difficult in comparison to previous years. The mathematics section was the toughest one while chemistry section was easiest. A total of 54 questions (18 questions each for physics, chemistry and mathematics) were asked in the exam,” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Aniket, a candidate, who appeared at his centre IoN Digital Zone, found numerical in the physics section a little difficult to solve. He said that some topics about rotational motion were also tricky. He went to Allen Career Institute, Chandigarh, for his coaching.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Rishi Saxena, another candidate and a resident of Sector 29, attempted 27 questions out of 54. He said, “Numerical, both in maths and physics, were complex which took time to solve. Also, for 15 minutes, there was a power outage and the screens went off, breaking the continuity. This could impact the overall performance”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Malik, a resident of Sector 60, went to Aakash Institute for his coaching. He said, “We solved the previous years’ question papers and worked hard. But in today’s exam, numerical from the chemistry was equally difficult to solve, like maths”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:54:18 am
Next Story

Residents fume over bumpy ride as Municipal Corporation asks to ‘stop worrying over potholes’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement