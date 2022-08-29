JEE Advanced: UT aspirants find maths time-consuming

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 (JEE) aspirants found the mathematics section the most difficult and lengthy after the examination was held on Sunday in Chandigarh. The exam was conducted at different centres including Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology Mohali, SAS Institute of Information Technology and Research, and IoN Digital Zone (IDZ Mohali).

Candidates said that the font size on the question paper was unusually large, making them scroll through the screen several times and wasting their time. Aspirants at Gian Jyoti also faced technical glitches for around 15 minutes, as there was power failure which created chaos.

Sadanand Wani, Head of Allen Career Institute of Chandigarh, Sector 34, gave an analysis of both papers. “The paper was quite lengthy and difficult in comparison to previous years. The mathematics section was the toughest one while chemistry section was easiest. A total of 54 questions (18 questions each for physics, chemistry and mathematics) were asked in the exam,” he said.

Aniket, a candidate, who appeared at his centre IoN Digital Zone, found numerical in the physics section a little difficult to solve. He said that some topics about rotational motion were also tricky. He went to Allen Career Institute, Chandigarh, for his coaching.

Rishi Saxena, another candidate and a resident of Sector 29, attempted 27 questions out of 54. He said, “Numerical, both in maths and physics, were complex which took time to solve. Also, for 15 minutes, there was a power outage and the screens went off, breaking the continuity. This could impact the overall performance”.

Malik, a resident of Sector 60, went to Aakash Institute for his coaching. He said, “We solved the previous years’ question papers and worked hard. But in today’s exam, numerical from the chemistry was equally difficult to solve, like maths”.