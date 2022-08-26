scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

JEE Advanced sees steady rise in female students qualifying exam

In 2014, about 3,000 women cracked the IIT entrance test and made up 11% of the qualified candidates that year. In 2021, this number rose to 6,400 girls and 15.4% of the qualified pool

JEE Advanced 2022Women make up 31% of the student strength across all engineering schools that applied for ranking under NIRF. (File image)

– Tushar Verma

The number of women cracking JEE-Advanced — the gateway exam for admission to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — has steadily risen from 2014 to 2021, an analysis of exam statistics by The Indian Express has shown.

B.Tech programmes in India have traditionally been a male bastion. The latest National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) report released by the Education Ministry last month shows that 69% of enrolment in engineering colleges are of men. Women make up 31% of the student strength across all engineering schools that applied for ranking under NIRF.

Read |IIT-JEE Advanced 2022: No test centres outside country; clarity awaited on number of seats

The IITs are no exception to this trend. However, women are slowly but surely making their presence felt on the IIT campuses. An analysis of the JEE-Advanced data points to the shift taking place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

In 2014, about 3,000 women qualified JEE-Advanced and were eligible for admission to the IITs. They made up 11% of the pool of qualified candidates that year. In 2021, roughly 6,400 girls cracked the exam, making up 15.4% of the total number of qualified candidates.

The above trend is in line with the increasing number of women taking JEE-Advanced, one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. Women comprised 17.90% of all the students who took JEE-Advanced in 2014 and 22.83% in 2021.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, former director of IIT-Delhi, attributes the uptick in women participation in JEE-Advanced to the social programmes undertaken by the IITs in collaboration with the government. For instance, four years ago, the IITs introduced supernumerary seats reserved for women. “The hope is that women who make it to IITs will act as role models for other girls. More women are taking JEE exams and are beginning to do well which is a good sign,” he said.

Advertisement
Also read |Offshore IITs should offer programmes in data science, AI, robotics, mining: Education ministry report

Rao added that he expects more and more women to take up JEE in future. “Since the ratio of boys and girls are almost similar in Classes 11 and 12, that ratio should carry forward for JEE-Advanced as well.”

A former IIT-JEE chairman, who did not wish to be identified, said their data shows a number of meritorious girls qualify JEE-Advanced but they do not join IITs due to various social reasons.

“… If the number of girls in IITs are increased to 20 per cent, they will automatically start forming role models for other students to take away the misgivings about the ideas like Mechanical Engineering is not for girls, or opting technical institutions closer to home and not taking the IIT experience,” he said.

Advertisement

The former chairman also said several women students of IITs have addressed parents of girls about the advantages and multidisciplinary education at the premier institutions, and how the landscape of engineering education has changed in favour of women during various orientation programmes organised routinely

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:35:49 am
Next Story

Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law
Streetwise Kolkata

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement