JEE Advanced 2018 results: Kolkata teen tops West Bengal

Kolkata resident Debajyoti Kar emerged the state topper as the JEE Advanced examination results were declared on Sunday. The 18-year-old ranked 92nd from the IIT-Kharagpur Zone, which is the highest among students from West Bengal who appeared in the examination.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Debajyoti, a student of Apeejay School in Kolkata, said he was delighted to have achieved his goal of studying in an IIT. “I want to thank my parents and teachers for their continuous support. Cracking the JEE advanced was my aim and I am happy to achieve my target. Now I want to study in IIT Kharagpur,” he said, adding that he had studied hard for the last three years for this examination. “I am yet to decide the stream which I will study at IIT. But I have interests in electrical and computer science streams,” he added.

