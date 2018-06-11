JEE Advanced results: Delhi student comes third, says ‘studied few hours daily’

Kalash Gupta, a student of Amity International School, Saket, on Sunday secured the third rank in the IIT-JEE Advanced results. Gupta, who scored 97.6 per cent in his class 12 exams, secured 325 out of 360 marks in the IIT JEE Advanced exam, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

“Instead of slogging in the last few days, I made sure to study a few hours every day. During this time, I also made sure that I keep some time for my hobbies which helped me de-stress,” Gupta said.

Gupta is not sure about taking admission to either IIT Delhi or Bombay, but he is sure about pursuing computer science.

A resident of Lajpat Nagar area, Gupta’s father works at an insurance firm while his mother is a gynaecologist. For those who could not crack the exam, Gupta said, “This is not the end of the world… To those who could not make it, I would say there are always other options.”

