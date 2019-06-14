JEE Advanced results declared: Karthikey Gupta secures first rank, secures 346 out of 372 marks

JEE (Advanced) results for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) were announced on Friday amid server issues. Of the total number of 161319 candidates who appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019, Ballarpur city (Chandrapur district) resident Karthikey Gupta secured All India Rank 1. Karthikey belongs to Bombay zone and has obtained 346 out of 372 marks. Himanshu Gaurav Singh and Archit Bubna, who have secured an All India Rank of 2 and 3 respectively, belong to Delhi Zone.

On hearing Karthikey’s success story on Friday morning, his family undertook the arduous task of reaching Ballarpur to Mumbai. “My favourite subject is physics,” said Karthikey who came to Mumbai in April 2017. While he is younger of the two sons, his father Chandresh is general manager at Ballarpur Industries Limited, his mother is a home-maker. Karthikey had scored 18th rank in JEE (mains), and now plans to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. A student of Alpha Junior College, Vile Parle, he scored 113/124 in Physics, 112/124 in Chemistry and 121/124 in Maths. He had scored 93.69 percent in HSC science stream last year.

Speaking of his result, he said, “I enjoyed whatever I studied. I didn’t use a smartphone or take to social media for two years.”

Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur, Hyderabad, is the top-ranked female with Common Rank List 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks, and is also the female topper from Bombay zone. Tulip Pandey of Mumbai is the female topper from Maharashtra with a Common Rank List of 79. “I am originally from Bihar. But I have completed class 10 from Shimla, followed by Bhopal. I completed class 12 from Mumbai. I want to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay and I dream of as a software researcher with either Google or Microsoft,” she told Indian Express.

Even as the results were announced on Saturday at 10 am, ‘overloading’ issues at server end led to non-functioning of the website. According to messages posted on the portal, students were asked to login at 11.30am, and later at 4pm. The exam was conducted on May 27 this year, and registrations for admissions will begin in third or fourth week of June. The exams were conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The number of qualified general candidates for admissions to 23 IITs saw a further dip to 15566 students from 18138 students. In 2017, over 51 thousand students had cleared the examination. A total of 38705 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019 after appearing for JEE mains. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females.

Vedant Deepak Borkute of Nagpur has secured rank 1 from the OBC – NCL-PWD category. Other top candidates from IIT Bombay zone (which includes several states) are Kaustubh Dighe (rank 7), Shabnam Sahay (rank 10), Aditya Bhaskar (rank 18) and Ankit Kumar Misra (rank 32).

Ankit Kumar Misra is a resident of Kandivali area, whose family shifted to Mumbai from Bhubaneswar four years ago. He too wishes to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay and said, “more than securing a job, I wish to work in the research sector.” Ankit had received 13th rank in his JEE (mains) and was a Maharashtra State topper. “I was always interested in Physics and Maths. Moreover, my uncle is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur,” he added.