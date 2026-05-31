JEE Advanced Results Declared 2026: Check qualifying marks

JEE Advanced Results Declared 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has declared the results of the JEE Advanced exam today. The results are now available at their official website – jeeadv.ac.in. For more information on the results, students can check at the IE Education Portal. The exam was conducted on May 17

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates

Of the 1,87,389 candidates who had registered, only 1,79,694 appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, a prerequisite for qualification. From this pool, just over 56,000 made the cut — a figure that will now seed the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling process for seats across the IITs. Significantly, 10,107 of the qualifiers are female candidates, reflecting a slow but steady improvement in gender representation.

JEE Advanced 2026: Qualifying marks

Rank List Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate Marks Common Rank List (CRL) 8 92 OBC-NCL Rank List 7 82 GEN-EWS Rank List 7 82 SC Rank List 4 46 ST Rank List 4 46 Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD) 4 46 OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List 4 46 GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List 4 46 SC-PwD Rank List 4 46 ST-PwD Rank List 4 46 Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List 2 23

Delhi Zone dominates the merit list

The Common Rank List (CRL) is dominated entirely by candidates from the IIT Delhi zone, which has produced the top three rankers this year. Shubham Kumar claimed the All India Rank 1, scoring a 330 out of 360 marks. Close on his heels is Kabeer Chhillar, who scored 329 out of 360, separated from the topper by a single mark. Jatin Chahar rounds off the podium with 319 out of 360, also from the IIT Delhi zone.

Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, is the top-ranked female candidate, securing an overall CRL of 77 with 280 out of 360 marks.

To check the results, candidates have to go to the official website and click on ‘JEE Advanced results 2026’. Then enter the roll number, date of birth and the registered mobile number as login details and click submit. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the results.

JEE Advanced Rank Predictor

The aggregate marks are calculated as the total of the marks scored in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. To get included in the rank list, students have to score marks in subject-wise and overall in all the subjects.

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As the results are now declared, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) will be made available through the official website. Candidates will also get a text message for their results in the registered mobile number. However, no individual rank cards will be sent to the candidates who had appeared for the exam.

The admission process will start within a few days. However, qualifying in the exam, filling up the choices and participating in the seat allocation process does not give any guarantee that the candidate will get admission at IIT. The admission process is fully dependent on merit, along with the availability of the seats during the seat allocation process.

The exam was conducted by a different IIT each year. Candidates who had achieved the cut-off in the JEE Main exam were allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced exam.

Last year, the exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur. The results were declared on June 2. In 2024, the scorecards were published on June 9. A total of 180,200 students had appeared for the exam, of whom 48,248 students had successfully qualified for the exam.