JEE Advanced results: Bihar’s Super 30s students score big

Two Super 30s in Bihar, run separately by former DGP and physics teacher Abhayanand and mathematician, scripted success stories yet again. While 15 of 21 students in Abhayanand’s institute cracked the JEE (Advanced), 18 of Anand Kumar’s 30 students cleared the entrance. The two teachers, who had collaborated for four years for the award- winning concept of ‘Super 30’, parted ways in 2007.

Both Super 30s have successful students from poor socio-economic backgrounds — a forte of the Super 30 concept. A biopic on Anand Kumar, focusing on success stories of the concept, is due to release soon.

At Anand Kumar’s institute, Anand Chaurasia from Jharkhand ranked 6361 in the general category, said: “My father left home seven years ago and did not return. My elder brother supported me by doing odd jobs.”

Meanwhile, in Abhayanand’s Super 30, Satyam Kumar from Lakhisarai secured the 2160th rank. “My father is an auto driver. I had seldom dreamt of going to IIT,” he said.

Ankit Kumar, another successful student, said: “I come from an Aurangabad village and my father is handicapped. My family has some cows.” On his part, Abhayanand said, “Our attempt is to give back to society and ensure transparency in education.”

Anand Kumar said: “The journey begins now for our successful students. We have set high standards for ourselves and variation in number of successful students does not matter.”