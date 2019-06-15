Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
213/2 (33.1)
England
vs
212 (44.4)
West Indies
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Highlights: England win by 8 wickets
JEE Advanced results: Bihar’s Super 30s students score bighttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jee-advanced-results-bihars-super-30s-students-score-big-5781522/

JEE Advanced results: Bihar’s Super 30s students score big

Both Super 30s have successful students from poor socio-economic backgrounds — a forte of the Super 30 concept. A biopic on Anand Kumar, focusing on success stories of the concept, is due to release soon.

super 30, iit, super 30 students, iit super 30, canada education, anand kumar, canada super 30, india education, education news, indian express
Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30

Two Super 30s in Bihar, run separately by former DGP and physics teacher Abhayanand and mathematician, scripted success stories yet again. While 15 of 21 students in Abhayanand’s institute cracked the JEE (Advanced), 18 of Anand Kumar’s 30 students cleared the entrance. The two teachers, who had collaborated for four years for the award- winning concept of ‘Super 30’, parted ways in 2007.

Both Super 30s have successful students from poor socio-economic backgrounds — a forte of the Super 30 concept. A biopic on Anand Kumar, focusing on success stories of the concept, is due to release soon.

At Anand Kumar’s institute, Anand Chaurasia from Jharkhand ranked 6361 in the general category, said: “My father left home seven years ago and did not return. My elder brother supported me by doing odd jobs.”

Meanwhile, in Abhayanand’s Super 30, Satyam Kumar from Lakhisarai secured the 2160th rank. “My father is an auto driver. I had seldom dreamt of going to IIT,” he said.

Advertising

Ankit Kumar, another successful student, said: “I come from an Aurangabad village and my father is handicapped. My family has some cows.” On his part, Abhayanand said, “Our attempt is to give back to society and ensure transparency in education.”

Anand Kumar said: “The journey begins now for our successful students. We have set high standards for ourselves and variation in number of successful students does not matter.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra boy tops JEE (Advanced) 2019, says staying away from social media helped
2 Medical admission: Gujarat-born students do not need to show domicile papers, says govt
3 JEE Advanced results declared: Karthikey Gupta secures first rank, secures 346 out of 372 marks