JEE Advanced results: 5 from Tricity in top 100

(From left) Toppers Gurpreet Singh Wadhawa (23), Dhvanit Beniwal (10), and Hemank Bajaj (71).

Five students, from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, bagged ranks in top 100 in the JEE Advanced, results of which were declared on Monday.

Dhvanit Beniwal became the Tricity topper by bagging an All India Rank 10, while Gurpreet bagged AIR 23 followed by Hemank Bajaj who secured 71st rank. Kartik Sharma bagged rank 87 and Tanish Tuteja secured 97th rank.

Beniwal, Gurpreet and Hemank took coaching from Sri Chaitanya Institute while Kartik and Tanish took coaching from Allen Career institute.

DHVANIT BENIWAL (AIR 10)

Beniwal, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula said that he was totally off social media and would put in 8 to 10 hours of study. “I was not on any of the social media sites. I used only YouTube sometimes, that too just to get some help regarding studies. I feel hard work and being consistency is the key,” he said.

His father, Dharampal Singh Beniwal, who retired as chief engineer from public health engineering department, said that his son’s hard work has paid off.

Dhvanit is a Kishore Vaigyanika Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholar, and a National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholar. He also qualified for several Olympiads, including the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad, Indian National Chemistry Olympiad, Indian National Physics Olympiad, and Indian National Astronomy Olympiad.

GURPREET SINGH (AIR 23)

Gurpreet, a resident of Ludhiana, told The Indian Express that the lockdown impacted him initially, but regular guidance from teachers online helped him.

“I always believe that consistent studies and discipline is the key. Even if there was a lockdown, I didn’t leave studying. I first thought that this pandemic will end soon. But when it stretched for so long, I did my preparation slowly, but consistently. Discipline and guidance by my mentors were important factors in my preparation,” he said.

Gurpreet is an NTSE and KVPY scholar. He also qualified for Indian National Physics Olympiad and Indian National Chemistry Olympiad. He was the only child to clear RMO in class 10 from Ludhiana in 2018. He got 126 rank in JEE mains with 100 per centile in Mathematics. He was one of the two children selected from Punjab for DHRUV TARA Award from Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

HEMANK BAJAJ (AIR 71)

Bajaj, a resident of Sector 64, Mohali, said that he wants to be a Computer science engineer.

His father works in a private company while his mother is an entrepreneur.

“If you focus well, your study hours don’t matter. So just stay focused, maintain balance and be calm. I always had faith in my teachers and their guidance, and I feel that was my key to success. I used to study and play table tennis with my friends and that helped me maintain a balance and didn’t let stress impact my results,” said Bajaj.

His father said that during the lockdown, his teacher from his coaching institute would call, helping him stay engrossed in studies.

Bajaj had qualified Indian National Mathematics Olympiad and National Standard Examination in Chemistry (NSEC 2019).

KARTIK SHARMA (AIR 87)

Kartik, a resident of Amritsar, wishes to be a Computer Engineer after passing out from IIT Mumbai.

He told The Indian Express that the lockdown made him a little restless, but support of family and teachers helped him get through the difficult time.

“Even during lockdown, I remained consistent in studies. It did make me little restless but I continued my studies,” he said.

Both his parents are MSC in Mathematics. His father is a bank manager while mother is a lecturer of Mathematics.

Sharma was AIR 42 in JEE MAINS and had gone for OCSC camp for astronomy in Mumbai after qualifying for INO (Indian National Olympiad.) He is also a KVPY and NTSE scholar.

TANISH TUTEJA (AIR 96)

“I studied for 8-9 hours every day and stayed away from social media. Listening to music was a stress buster. I feel when you know your goal it can help you get through any tough situation like the lockdown,” said Tanish, who had an AIR of 544 in JEE Mains.

His father is a Superintending Engineer with HVPNL and his mother is a teacher at a government school in Haryana.

Tanish is also a KVPY and NTSE scholar.

