JoSAA Counselling: Will CBSE Class 12th scores affect eligibility for IIT seat amid OSM controversy?

Students who are worried that their Class 12th scores are below the eligibility criteria, here's what the Institute has to say on it.

The Indian Institute of Technology- Roorkee has today (May 31) at night released the results for the JEE Advanced 2026. The results come amid the controversy of the CBSE Class 12th OSM evaluation, which has made some engineering aspirants ineligible because of scoring less in the exam. Students who are worried that their Class 12th scores are below the eligibility criteria, here’s what the Institute has to say on it.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live

The press release states that all qualified candidates are strongly encouraged to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling process, “irrespective of the marks or percentage obtained in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.”