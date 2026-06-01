JoSAA Counselling: Will CBSE Class 12th scores affect eligibility for IIT seat amid OSM controversy?

The Indian Institute of Technology- Roorkee has today (May 31) at night released the results for the JEE Advanced 2026. The results come amid the controversy of the CBSE Class 12th OSM evaluation, which has made some engineering aspirants ineligible because of scoring less in the exam. Students who are worried that their Class 12th scores are below the eligibility criteria, here’s what the Institute has to say on it.
The press release states that all qualified candidates are strongly encouraged to register for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling process, “irrespective of the marks or percentage obtained in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.”
While JoSAA is welcoming all qualifiers into the counselling queue regardless of their board scores, the notification follows: “final seat confirmation/admission shall be subject to the candidate fulfilling the percentage-related eligibility criteria and other applicable conditions as specified in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure.”
Meaning, a candidate can participate in counselling and even be allotted a seat, but that seat will not be confirmed unless they meet the Class 12 percentage threshold laid down in the information brochure.
This year’s top scorer, Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone, obtained 330 out of 360 marks in JEE (Advanced). The top-ranked female candidate, Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, scored 280 out of 360 and holds CRL 77.