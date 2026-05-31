JEE Advanced Results 2026: IIT Delhi zone dominates in results, Shubham Kumar tops

JEE Advanced Results 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has declared the results of the JEE Advanced exam today at night. The results will be published on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, students can also check their final answer key. The exam was conducted on May 17.
JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates
A total of 187389 registered in JEE (Advanced) 2026, and out of which 179694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026, held on 17th May 2026. In this exam, 56880 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10107 are female candidates.
Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone topped the JEE Advanced 2026 Common Rank List with 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, is the top-ranked female candidate at CRL 77, securing 280 marks.
All candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are encouraged to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling and seat allocation process, irrespective of the marks or percentage obtained in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. However, final seat confirmation/admission shall be subject to the candidate fulfilling the percentage-related eligibility criteria and other applicable conditions as specified in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure (IB).
IIT Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced rank list based on marks and All India Rank obtained by the candidates. The scorecard will have all the details mentioned regarding the All India Rank, Marks and Percentile score of the candidate. For more information on the results, students can check at the IE Education Portal.
The JEE Advanced exam was allowed to be taken by students who had met the eligible cut-off percentage of the JEE Mains exam. Every year, the exam is conducted by different IITs. This year, the exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee.
–Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in
–Click on the link under the ‘Announcements’ section for the scorecard
–Enter your application number and date of birth
–View your result and rank details
–Download and save the scorecard for future use
JEE Advanced 2026 aggregate marks are calculated by summing up the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates must meet both subject-wise and aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list.
As per the JEE Advanced 2026 marking scheme, negative marking will apply to certain questions.
+3 marks for correct answers
-1 mark for wrong answers (in applicable sections)
0 marks if no option is selected
If any question is dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates regardless of whether they attempted it.
Across both January and April sessions, 16,04,854 unique candidates registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), while 15,38,468 candidates actually appeared. The data reflects the scale of participation in JEE Main 2026, one of India’s largest entrance examinations. In the second session of the JEE Main 2026, a total of 26 candidates scored a perfect 100.
Of the total 26 toppers, five are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The remaining toppers are from Rajasthan (four), Haryana (two), Delhi (two), and one each from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Last year, the exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur. The result was declared on June 2. The exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur. Around 12,946 candidates have qualified from the IIT-Hyderabad zone, followed by 11,370 from IIT Delhi and 11,226 from the IIT Bombay zone.