JEE Advanced Results 2026: IIT Delhi zone dominates in results, Shubham Kumar tops

The results will be published on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, students can also check their final answer key. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

JEE Advanced Results 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has declared the results of the JEE Advanced exam today at night. The results will be published on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, students can also check their final answer key. The exam was conducted on May 17.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 187389 registered in JEE (Advanced) 2026, and out of which 179694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026, held on 17th May 2026. In this exam, 56880 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10107 are female candidates.

Check qualifying marks

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone topped the JEE Advanced 2026 Common Rank List with 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi zone, is the top-ranked female candidate at CRL 77, securing 280 marks.