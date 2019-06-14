JEE Advanced results 2019: HRD Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot congratulate toppers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 14 (Friday) on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. While the result was declared in the morning around 10 am, the link to check the scores got activated hours later, around 5 pm. The website was down for several hours due to server issues. Around 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 38,705 students have cleared the exam.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students who cleared JEE Advanced. He tweeted, “I hope that all of you will play an important role in building a new India.”

IIT, रुड़की की ओर से आयोजित JEE Advanced 2019 परीक्षा में सफल रहने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई । मुझे विश्वास है की आप सभी नव भारत के निर्माण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 14, 2019

The HRD Minister also added that those students who haven’t been able to clear the exam should not be demotivated because there will be many occasions to prove their mettle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kartikey Gupta, who has secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1, Himanshu Gaurav Singh and Archit Bubna who have bagged the second and third ranks respectively for topping the exams. “Wish you all the success in your future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Congratulations Kartikey Gupta for topping #JEEAdvanced2019 and Himanshu Gaurav singh, Archit Bubna for securing 2nd & 3rd positions. Wish you all success in your future endeavours! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 14, 2019

Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females. Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the top-ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks.