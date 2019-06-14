Toggle Menu
JEE Advanced results 2019: HRD Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot congratulate toppershttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jee-advanced-results-2019-hrd-minister-rajasthan-cm-ashok-gehlot-congratulate-students-5781141/

JEE Advanced results 2019: HRD Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot congratulate toppers

JEE Advanced results 2019: Around 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 38,705 students have cleared the exam. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students who cleared JEE Advanced.

jee advanced results, jee advanced results 2019, jee advanced result, jee advanced result 2019, jee advanced, ramesh pokhriyal, ramesh pokhriyal nishank, hrd minister, ashok gehlot, rajasthan cm, kartikey gupta, jee advanced cut off, jee advanced scores, jee advanced ranks, jee score card, iit, iit roorkee, iit roorker jee advanced results, jeeadv.ac.in, jee website not working, education news, indian express news
HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students who cleared JEE Advanced. He tweeted, “I hope that all of you will play an important role in building a new India.” (Source: File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 14 (Friday) on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. While the result was declared in the morning around 10 am, the link to check the scores got activated hours later, around 5 pm. The website was down for several hours due to server issues. Around 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 38,705 students have cleared the exam.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated students who cleared JEE Advanced. He tweeted, “I hope that all of you will play an important role in building a new India.”

The HRD Minister also added that those students who haven’t been able to clear the exam should not be demotivated because there will be many occasions to prove their mettle.

IN PICTURES | Meet JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kartikey Gupta, who has secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1, Himanshu Gaurav Singh and Archit Bubna who have bagged the second and third ranks respectively for topping the exams. “Wish you all the success in your future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females. Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the top-ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CLAT Result 2019 declared: How to check at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
2 TS ICET result 2019 declared: How to check at icet.tsche.ac.in
3 JEE Advanced 2019: Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 registration begins, check how to apply