Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check registration process, choosing colleges, courses, seat allotment

JEE Advanced Result 2022: IIT Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced result 2022 on jeeadv.ac.in. Know the admission process through JoSAA and qualifying cutoff here.

JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced 2022, JEE Advanced 2022 Result Released, JoSAA counselling, JoSAA counselling 2022JoSAA counselling will begin from September 12. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representative Image)

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) today announced the results for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022. Candidates can download their JEE Advanced scorecard from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced results. 

JoSAA Counselling 2022 |Should you choose an engineering branch over college?

Candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2022 will be eligible to appear for JoSAA counselling. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will conduct counselling for the admissions in various programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. 

Recommended:: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with Specialization preferences based on your JEE Advanced rank- JEE Advanced College Predictor ]

JEE Advanced 2022 qualifying cut-off 

The qualifying cut-off are the minimum marks required to qualify the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced. Candidates have to score marks up to or greater than the cut-off to be eligible for admission purposes. 

Read |IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Should you choose an engineering branch over college? An IIT professor answers questions about JoSAA counselling
Rank List Minimum Marks in EachSubject Minimum AggregateMarks
Common rank list (CRL) 5 55
OBC-NCL rank list 5 50
GEN-EWS rank list 5 50
SC rank list 3 28
ST rank list 3 28
Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 28
OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 28
GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 28
SC-PwD rank list 3 28
ST-PwD rank list 3 28
Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1 14

JEE Advanced 2022 result – JoSAA registration process

Candidates who qualified JEE Advanced will now have to complete the JoSAA counselling registration. The JoSAA counselling registration will begin from September 12. JoSAA counselling is conducted for candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examination. 

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Here’s the list of IITs that are most preferred by top 1000 rankers during JoSAA counselling

JoSAA counselling: How to register

Step 1: Go to JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and key in details such as roll number, name, parent’s name, date of birth and create a password on the candidate login page. 

Step 3: A confirmation mail will be sent to the registered ID of the candidate along with login credentials. 

Step 4: After the candidates have their application number and password, they will have to complete the application form by entering their personal details, qualification, contact etc. 

Step 5: Candidates then have to upload the required documents and complete the form. Then, preview and submit the application form.

Once the registration is complete, candidates will have to fill in their choices. Candidates will have to select their preferred college and course from the available list on the login page. Candidates are advised to select as many options as possible to increase the chance of admission. Once the choices are filled, candidates have to lock their choices. The authorities will release the round-wise JoSAA seat allotment on the official website.

Advertisement