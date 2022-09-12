JEE Advanced result 2022: Gujarat boy secures rank 20 in PWD category

17-year-old Mohammad Rashid Ayub Khan Pathan, a student of Hanifa School in Borsad in the Anand district has been wheelchair-bound since childhood. But the support and guidance of his teachers and his own determination paid off as he cleared his JEE Advanced with rank 20 in the PWD category.

“I studied for around 13 hours a day with the help of my teachers from school. I did not go to any coaching classes but followed the module suggested by my teachers… My aim is to become a software developer.” said Rashid, whose father runs a general store in Borsad. Rashid scored 90 per cent in his 12th CBSE board exams.

Rashid’s mentor from Hanifa School, Anand Gupta, who spent hours teaching the special student, said, “Rashid did not allow his medical condition or his family issues to come in the way of his studies. It is not easy for a wheel-chair bound student to put in 14 hours each day. He would even attend extra classes in the evening, as late as 9.30 pm and it is his parents who have played a big role in his achievement. This has come as a reward for their attitude and hard work, always believing in making efforts and not excuses. All his teachers are extremely happy for him and feel equally rewarded and blessed to have had him as their student.”